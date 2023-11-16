Mariah Carey Roasted for Looking 'Stiff and Awkward' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': 'Not Matching the Energy'
Mariah Carey was called out for allegedly appearing "stiff" and disinterested during her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Hudson was in high spirits in a promo clip, laughing and peppering Carey with playful questions about her high profile career, but viewers noticed that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer barely shifted her posture or expressions.
At one point, Hudson asked what Carey would have chosen as a profession if she hadn't been an award-winning singer.
I hate to say...I would be a hot mess," the 54-year-old replied very slowly, then clarified that she would "maybe be a beautician."
"Like, when I went to beauty school, there were girls who were really good and really deserved to be in the class. I was not one of them," she joked. "But, you know, I was okay. I was alright. My teacher didn't like me that much ... they tended not to like you if you were late everyday."
While the "Emotions" songstress shared a few funny anecdotes with the Dream Girls actress, fans couldn't help but notice how little Carey appeared to move or emote throughout the interview.
"Mariah always looks so stiff and awkward. Barely moves her head because she only wants a particular side of her face shown," one user criticized in the comments section, further claiming she wears uncomfortable clothing and barely moves her mouth while speaking. "Mariah of the past is who I was a big fan of, normal everyday, normal dressing, relaxed and fun. For a long time now she has got sucked into her own hype of ‘diva’ it’s made her so boring."
Another person noted that Carey sounded "dry as h---" like she didn't want to be there, adding, "Def not matching the energy Jennifer was giving. Weird."
"I got that impression too. It’s like she was bored," a third replied.
A fourth quipped, "Lol why Mariah looks like she can only moves her lower jaw."
In a 2022 interview, Carey admitted that she does "play into" the "diva" reputation that she has during public appearances.
"And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center?" she explained. "There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response."
Carey spoke to W Magazine about being called a diva.