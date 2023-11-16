Mariah Carey Roasted for Looking 'Stiff and Awkward' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': 'Not Matching the Energy'

At one point, Hudson asked what Carey would have chosen as a profession if she hadn't been an award-winning singer.

I hate to say...I would be a hot mess," the 54-year-old replied very slowly, then clarified that she would "maybe be a beautician."

"Like, when I went to beauty school, there were girls who were really good and really deserved to be in the class. I was not one of them," she joked. "But, you know, I was okay. I was alright. My teacher didn't like me that much ... they tended not to like you if you were late everyday."