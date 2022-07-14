In his first court appearance last month, his lawyer said Spacey "strenuously denied all allegations."

In 2019, the Oscar winner was questioned by cops after several men claimed that he assaulted them when he worked at London's Old Vic theater. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The American Beauty star was charged on May 26.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."