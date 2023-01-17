'He Should Be In Jail!': Fans Fume After Kevin Spacey Accepts Prestigious Italian Award Since Sexual Assault Allegations
Kevin Spacey made an appearance at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, on Monday, January 16, where he was given a prestigious award for his work in showbiz.
Despite making headlines for his sex crime allegations, the actor, 63, appeared all smiles and emotional when receiving the coveted trophy.
“I am surely blessed and grateful and humbled and my heart is very full tonight toward the Museum of Cinema for having had le palle [the guts] to invite me tonight,” he said while on stage.
Spacey was recognized for his “personal aesthetic and authorial contribution to the development of the art of drama.”
“We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and our museum for this welcome and highly anticipated return to an event with the public. It is a privilege to be able to host the masterclass of one of cinema and theater’s greatest performers of our time," the museum's president, Enzo Ghigo, said in a statement.
After Spacey made the appearance, people were confused why the museum would still want to speak highly of his achievements.
One person wrote, "So, now everything is cool?" while another added, "He should be in jail."
A third person added, "oh looks like we've all forgotten."
Spacey just appeared via video conference at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he pleaded not guilty to several charges of sexual misconduct against one man about two decades ago.
The disgraced star is facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain. In July 2022, he pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2023 in London and Gloucestershire.
“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," head of CPS Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, November 16.
In addition to the six allegations, “the CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent," the statement continued.
"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Ainslie added. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”