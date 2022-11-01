Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's First Halloween While Tristan Thompson Bonds With His & Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy

While Tristan Thompson was celebrating his and Khloé Kardashian's son's first Halloween, Maralee Nichols was with his other baby boy on the spooky holiday.

The Instagram model took to social media on Monday, October 31, to offer a glimpse of her son Theo's first fall while keeping his face out of sight. "October with my pumpkin 🧡," she captioned the carousel, featuring her stunning in a jean dress and tan boots while holding her son, who was facing away from the camera.