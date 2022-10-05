Khloé Kardashian Denies Photoshop Claims After Now-Deleted Photo Depicts Her With Warped Body & Extremely Shrunken Waist
Khloé Kardashian is once again under fire after she allegedly used Photoshop to edit her body.
In a now-deleted picture from Paris Fashion Week, the reality star posed in a black catsuit, but unsupportive followers quickly began to point out the warped appearance of the wall behind her.
Fans also noticed Kardashian's disproportionate arms and legs and questioned why the reality star's waist looked abnormally smaller than usual.
After the image was taken down from her social media account, Twitter users had a blast as they tried to recover the deleted picture.
“Someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post [because]… i’m confused,” wrote one individual, which wound up triggering a response from Kardashian herself.
“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t," the 38-year-old tweeted on Tuesday, October 4. "Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please.”
The mother-of-two tweeted a second time in an attempt to clarify her original thoughts, stating, "Wait not sayin my glam did that either I'm just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did. lol people are so weird.”
Despite her efforts to shut down Photoshop rumors, Kardashian appeared to be extra active on her social media accounts, as she left a lengthy message on former brother-in-law Kanye West's Instagram post during his recent controversial outrage.
It was just a few hours after The Kardashians star addressed claims regarding the distorted picture that she jumped to sister Kim Kardashian's defense, as West began firing shots at his ex-wife during an explosive social media frenzy.
"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here," commented the blonde babe. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."
Kardashian continued to beg West to cease his infamous Instagram rants and concluded with a plea from her heart.
"Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully," the Good American founder stated. "🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍."