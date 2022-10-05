Khloé Kardashian Denies Photoshop Claims After Now-Deleted Photo Depicts Her With Warped Body & Extremely Shrunken Waist

Khloé Kardashian is once again under fire after she allegedly used Photoshop to edit her body.

In a now-deleted picture from Paris Fashion Week, the reality star posed in a black catsuit, but unsupportive followers quickly began to point out the warped appearance of the wall behind her.

Fans also noticed Kardashian's disproportionate arms and legs and questioned why the reality star's waist looked abnormally smaller than usual.