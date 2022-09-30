Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's 'Procrastinating' At The Gym After Sisters & Fans Voice Concern Over Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian is having trouble getting into her gym routine. On Thursday, September 29, the star shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories to try and amp herself up to resume her fitness regime, writing over the pic, "Procrastination."
The fit reality star could be seen in a black two-piece workout suit paired with red sneakers, and she leaned up against one of the machines to depict her boredom.
The lack of motivation comes as her fans and loved ones have voiced their concerns over her rapid weight loss, which has come in the midst of her relationship drama with ex Tristan Thompson.
During the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian expressed that she was worried about her younger sister, telling her, "You look very skinny."
The SKIMS designer also revealed that the Good American cofounder's shrinking size has been a topic of conversation amongst herself and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. "Not that I’m trying to out them," Kim clarified, "but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny."
"I said, 'I think she’s a bit stressed. … You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine,'" Kim recalled to Khloé of what she told their younger siblings.
Viewers expressed their concern for the mother-of-two as well, with one Twitter user writing, "Khloe Kardashian is scarily skinny in the new season. Tristans absolutely ruined that poor woman it’s such a shame to see," while another added, "khloe kardashian is so skinny it actually makes me sad. do u think tristan cheating on her all the time triggered an eating disorder or do u think she got surgery ?"
"Khloe Kardashian is so skinny, wow," another social media user noted. "When I was that skinny people were seriously concerned and genuinely thought I was battling a life claiming illness but when Khloe gets bone thin people celebrate her."