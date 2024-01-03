Khloé Kardashian Has 'the Best New Year's Eve Ever' With Her 2 Kids in Snowy Utah, Tristan Thompson Misses Out on Trip: Photos
Khloé Kardashian kept it low-key while ringing in 2024.
To celebrate the holiday, the star took her two tots to Deer Valley, Utah, alongside Kim Kardashian, her four kids, niece Penelope Disick and a few friends.
"Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!!" the Good American co-founder, 39, captioned a set of snowy Instagram photos. "Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes ✨."
The snaps showed the gang skiing, exploring the quaint town and playing in the snow.
On Snapchat, the mom-of-two revealed "it was a super last minute trip" that lasted just 48 hours, but she was excited to show her youngest tot, Tatum, 1, snow for the first time.
"True has been to the snow before since she was born in Cleveland but not sure she remembers as she was so young," Khloé added.
The vacation also marked the "first time" True, 5, went skiing, with the reality star noting she did "so well."
"I'm so proud of her for being so brave and she ended up loving it!" Khloé gushed. "She had the absolute best time."
"Tatum is not the biggest fan of the snow but I feel like that will grow on him when he gets a little older," she said.
Overall, the Revenge Body host declared the trip was "my best New Year's Eve ever."
It appears her on-off beau and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, wasn't on the trip.
During an episode of the most recent season of The Kardashians, Khloé insisted she and the NBA star, 32, weren't back together romantically — though she didn't rule out another reconciliation in the future despite Tristan cheating on her more than once.
"I know he's very handsome ... Tristan is so handsome. He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse," she said of not currently being interested in dating her ex.
However, when a friend asked if she'd ever be romantic with the athlete again, she confessed, "I don't know. I don't know what it is. It's definitely not now."
Fans were unsurprisingly disappointed with Khloé's answer given the exes' history, which included Tristan fathering a child with another woman while still in a relationship with the Strong Looks Better Naked author.
It appears Tristan doesn't have a relationship with his and Maralee Nichols' son Theo, 2, and he also shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.