Khloé Kardashian Leaves Fans Drooling With New 'Honey' Hair Color: See the 'Absolutely Gorgeous' Photo
Khloé Kardashian can pull off any hair color!
On Wednesday, December 20, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new look after ditching her blonde hair for a more natural shade she called "honey."
"🖤 on set," the Good American co-founder captioned a photo of herself sitting on a couch where confessionals are taped for her family's reality show The Kardashians.
While the mom-of-two's comments sections have sometimes been disappointing, this one was filled mostly with positive reactions, praising Kardashian for her stunning new tresses.
"That’s my sister!!" her older sibling Kourtney Kardashian expressed, seemingly proud to be related to the stunning socialite, as a fan declared: "IDC what nobody else says, listen to me!…. YOU LOOK TF GOOD!! 😍."
"You are so beautiful. Inside and out. ❤️," another admirer added, while a third wrote, "literally always slaying the confessional looks🔥🔥😍," as a fourth noted, "you're absolutely gorgeous!"
After reading through the loads of compliments, Khloé took to her Instagram Story to show appreciation for the sweet thoughts.
"Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color. I’m calling it honey," she wrote a couple hours after dropping the initial picture.
Khloé proceeded to shout out Tracey Cunningham and Priscilla Valles "for the color and extensions," stating: "My girls always do their thing. I swear they have magic wands."
The media personality's new hairdo comes in the midst of recent backlash Khloé — who had been platinum blonde for quite some time — has faced, as fans claim they can hardly recognize the reality star anymore due to her drastically-changed appearance throughout her time in the spotlight.
In a thirst trap shared to her Instagram last week, some of Khloé's followers had to do a double take to figure out it was her, with a face-altering filter only making things harder for the millions of social media users viewing her post.
"Khloé has changed her appearance so much I don’t even recognize her," a critic complained beneath the upload, while another snubbed, "WTF happened to your face?!"
Despite receiving a ton of hate, Khloé has stayed true to herself and continues to promote self-love by sharing motivational messages to her Instagram Story.
After debuting her new hair color, the California native uploaded a cryptic quote urging people to be more kind.
"I can’t express this enough, you have NO IDEA what other people carry with them everyday. You have NO IDEA what someone’s life is like. Don’t create more pain & stress to others. Be Kind BE genuine. Stop being so mean to people to fulfill whatever it is you don’t like about you," the quote read.