Sibling Feud: Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé Kardashian a 'Hypocrite' for Allowing Her Son, Tatum, 1, on the Couch in Shoes
Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to put Khloé Kardashian in her place!
The SKIMS founder pulled out the receipts as she called out her sister via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 17, after Khloé shared a photo of her and Tristan Thompson's son, Tatum, 1, standing on her couch in sneakers.
"Wow wow wow. What a hypocrite @khloekardashian is!!!! I want to see if anyone knows why????" Kim wrote alongside a screenshot of her nephew, before uploading two more zoomed-in versions focusing on the tiny shoes on the toddler's feet.
Explaining why her sister is a hypocrite, Kim then shared an old BuzzFeed article calling out the Kardashians for always wearing their shoes while sitting on the couch alongside the message, "I know, I know!!!!! Horrible, disgusting, awful habit @khloekardashian."
In another Story, Kim continued to mock herself and provided screenshots from the article — which included various photos of both Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian lounging in fashionable footwear and asked: "Did Kris never tell them off as kids for wearing their shoes on the sofa?"
"Nope! Can’t ever remember [Kris Jenner] teaching us this! How did @khloekardashian learn this skill I wonder?!?! And how did she forget to pass it on????" the 43-year-old sarcastically joked.
"Please now that I have nice couches I have realized how important this is!" she admitted, comedically concluding her social media rant: "Do better @khloekardashian 🤣🤣🤣."
In response to her sister's trolling, Khloé took to her own Instagram Story, writing, "OMG you are insane! Lol these are brand new shoes lady! You’re sick."
"Brand f------ new!" she reiterated of her son's fresh set of kicks.
"What is happening lol," she added in another upload, re-sharing a screenshot of the article Kim posted on her Story highlighting a time Khloé yelled at Kim for standing on her couch in heels during an older episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I feel like you finally understand the nastiest of this habit!! So I feel good about this," Khloé confessed, seemingly letting Kim have her fun if it meant she no longer participated in the unsanitary behavior.
So, it seems the Kardashians adopted a "no shoes on the couch" rule at some point between KUWTK and today — unless they are never-before worn, brand new sneakers attached to a toddler's feet!