'This is Embarrassing': Khloé Kardashian Receives Backlash for Not Completely Ruling Out Getting Back Together With Cheater Tristan Thompson
The internet is going after Khloé Kardashian yet again for continuously giving Tristan Thompson a pass.
During the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, opened up to Malika Haqq about where she stands with the father of her children, 32, after he cheated on her multiple times over the years — and the public was not thrilled by her admission!
Kardashian revealed that "in an ideal world," she wished she and Thompson could have married and kept their family together. However, she noted she's no longer "attracted to Tristan."
"I know he's a very handsome ... Tristan is so handsome. He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse," spilled Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Thompson.
However, what the reality star admitted next got everyone up in arms.
When her longtime best friend, 40, asked whether or not she could see her relationship with the NBA player – who lived with her for a period of time this year while his house was being repaired — ever becoming romantic again, Kardashian said, "I don't know. I don't know what it is. It's definitely not now."
"Total hypocrite!!" one person commented below an article about her confession.
"Same old same old. Khloé has to stay on script," a second social media user chimed in.
"This is embarrassing," a third person noted, while another added of her endless forgiveness, "She is a doormat. She probably will do exactly as mom tells her to do."
Kris Jenner and many other members of the famous family have been huge proponents of the Revenge Body star getting back together with Thompson even with numerous betrayals under his belt. Despite them trying to get Kardashian to forgive her former partner, she's made it clear the hurt has been too much to bear.
"If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I'd probably castrate them and smile doing it," the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star said of anything similar happening to her little girl. "This other situation was the most wild thing, and it's not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this whole year goes by, my son's not even one yet, and look how much has changed."