Khloé Kardashian Confesses 'Every Day of My 30s Has Been Agony' After 2 Tumultuous Relationships and Recent Health Scare

khloe kardashian
Sep. 28 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is ready for a fresh start!

On Thursday, September 28, on the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the family discussed their “intentions” for 2023 while on their New Years trip to Cabo, Mexico.

khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married from 2009 to 2016.

Khloé spilled that she was “shedding” and “upgrading” in 2023 after a crazy decade is coming to a close.

“Most people are scared to turn 40,” she told the Kardashian clan. “I have hated — every day of my 30s has been agony. Like, what the f---!”

“Of course, I've had some incredible moments in my 30s. I mean, I have two beautiful kids, I have great, great moments, I’m not — this has nothing to do with that,” she added, referencing daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

“Besides that though,” she stated, “every other day has been f------ torture.”

khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently not together.

Khloé expressed that she was “ready” to put this “terrible decade” behind her and that she was “pumped” for what her 40s will bring.

“I’m actually p------ I’m only turning 39 this year,” the reality TV star joked.

As OK! has previously reported, the famous sister was reasonably upset by the events in her 30s as she began the decade with a divorce from then-husband Lamar Odom due to his substance abuse issues.

Khloé filed for divorce from the NBA alum in 2013 after four years of marriage, however, the legal proceedings were not finalized until 2016 as Odom was found unconscious at a brothel with drugs in his system, which caused Khloé to pause the divorce.

khloe k
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.

Khloe Kardashian

Then, in 2016, she began dating Tristan Thompson, whom she shares her two children with. In 2017, they announced they were having their first child together, but amid the birth of their daughter, news came out that Tristan was unfaithful to Khloé. The couple was then on and off over the next few years, with the athlete cheating on her repeatedly.

Though she hasn’t had much drama in the relationships department lately, Khloé most recently had a very serious health scare.

khloe kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had their second child via surrogate.

The Good American co-founder had to have a precancerous melanoma tumor removed from her face last year.

Despite these hardships, Khloé was seemingly hopeful for the next chapter of her life — something her sister Kim Kardashian previously raved about to Vogue.

Source: OK!

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kim said after her 41st birthday. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good… I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she explained. “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

