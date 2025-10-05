Khloé Kardashian 'Loves' Hearing People Say She's 'Lost Too Much Weight': 'She Thinks People Are Just Jealous'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian is getting trolled for seemingly losing too much weight.

"Khloé has struggled so long with her weight and with being called the fat one, so to have people saying she's lost too much weight is a compliment in her eyes, she actually loves it. And she doesn't believe a word of it, she thinks people are just jealous that she's got her dream body," a source told Life & Style.

With newfound confidence, Kardashian is flourishing in various aspects of her life. "She has never felt this confident in her skin and it's allowing her to grow in so many other ways. She's expanding her business, she's waking up happy every day, she's loving her life, and her newfound body confidence is a big part of that," the insider added.

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian celebrated the launch of Khloud Protein Popcorn.

Despite allegations of using drugs for weight loss, Kardashian remains adamant about her approach. "She knows people are accusing her of using drugs to achieve this, but she denies it and says she's done it slow and steady with clean eating and daily workouts. It's been years and years now of working with her trainer to the point where she's absorbed so much. Now her sisters and her friends ask her for advice on getting in shape; it's the best feeling," said the source.

Fans recently reacted to Kardashian's bikini photo, taken with her daughter, True Thompson, on April 28. Comments varied widely on her appearance. "I liked her better when she was thicker," one user lamented, while another remarked, "Everyone is so obsessed with being so skinny. It's not healthy. She looked way better before."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian showed off her fit physique in a photo with True Thompson.

Another fan noted the contradictory nature of public opinion: "People saying she looked better bigger probably commented when she was bigger telling her to get smaller. This app is so strange." Some even accused her of using a popular weight loss drug. "It's giving OZEMPIC," one user noted, while another commented, "Y'all gotta chill with the Ozempic life."

However, support for Kardashian's look poured in following a May 28 Instagram post, where she flaunted her fit physique in a body-hugging beige dress at a party for her sister Kylie Jenner's Khy fashion brand. "Arm workout deets," one fan inquired. Another chimed in, "Quietly became the hottest sister," while others lauded her appearance with comments like, "D--- girl" and "You look SOOO HOT!! Omg."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian stunned in a beige dress at Kylie Jenner’s Khy party.

Kardashian's commitment to fitness stems from her weight loss journey, which began after her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2013 as she aimed to shed 40 pounds. "For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life," she explained on Jay Shetty's podcast, "On Purpose" in October 2019. "I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]."

She turned to workouts for peace and balance, saying, "I needed a release, and I needed to feel strong...the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out."