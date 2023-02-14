Kim & Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Using Weight Loss Drugs By Fans: 'The Reason For The Ozempic Shortage'
Kim and Khloé Kardashian are being called out yet again.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Monday, February 13, to share multiple thirst traps of herself and her sister showing off their fit physiques during a recent photoshoot. However, fans couldn't help but wonder if the dynamic duo used the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic to help them shed a few pounds.
"Kiki & Koko ♾️," Kim captioned the photos of herself and Khloé posing in long grey and black two-piece gowns that framed their toned abs.
"Ozempic sisters!" one user alleged in the comments section.
"The reason for the ozempic shortage 😂," a second person added, while a third claimed, "This ad is sponsored by Ozempic."
"Kiki , koko, & Ozempic 😍," another quipped.
"The Ozempic ladies!!" a follower joked below the post.
While both Kim and Khloé have never admitted to using the diabetic drug, The Kardashians stars have been criticized in the past for going to great lengths to alter their appearance.
After Khloé took to Instagram to share snaps of 4-year-old daughter True Thompson at Stormi Webster's birthday party, internet sleuths could not help but pick up on how edited the photos seemed.
"She's such a cutie and I'm afraid this beautiful girl won't see it thanks to her Mom," one Reddit user pointed out, calling out the single star's alleged use of photoshop. "This is alarming…. Imagine what she’ll do when True is a teen? yikes."
"Are they actually trying to make a kids face look lighter? I suspected that’s what was going on, but I didn’t think they would really go that far," another person chimed in. "In Khloe's mind, she was never able to live up to her own sisters beauty standards, in comparison and now sadly, True isn’t living up to her cousins looks either. IMO, makes sense. Vicious cycle, poor True."
"Exactly this. It’s heartbreaking and makes me so sad for True," one person emphasized, while an additional social media user explained, "It’s honestly sick and disgusting, bringing your insecurities on a child this early. She will look back and see that all her pictures are with filters."