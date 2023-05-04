Single Khloé Kardashian Works on Revenge Body After Getting Candid About Cancer Scare: Photos
Single lady Khloé Kardashian is on the grind!
"Let's do this," the reality star wrote alongside a series of three photos depicting the blonde bombshell working out in the gym on Wednesday, May 3.
The 38-year-old showed off her backside in a drool-worthy bright pink sports bra and matching leggings workout set.
Kardashian's long blonde hair fell down in a straight style, nearly touching her bum.
In another snap, the stunning star posed from the front, with her rock hard abs drawing attention from the center of the zoomed-out photo.
Kardashian turned to the side for the third mirror selfie to flaunt her toned leg muscles, ensuring followers saw every angle of her flattering figure.
The glimpse into Kardashian's fitness journey comes less than one week after the Good American co-founder candidly opened up about her scary health woes during the Hulu trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, which premieres on Thursday, May 25.
The teaser, which dropped on Thursday, April 27, shared an intense scene of the mom-of-two's sister Kylie Jenner approaching her older sibling with serious news: "Mom just told me that it was melanoma."
The clip then transitioned to show a close-up photo of a huge stitched up wound on Kardashian's cheek, as the socialite had to have a tumor removed from her face, something she first shared via Instagram in October 2022.
"This, on her face, is very concerning," momager Kris Jenner admitted to the camera.
Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner was also left immensely worried about her loved one's health, as she privately told the Kylie Cosmetics founder: "She doesn't sleep. She's lost a ton of weight."
The television personality — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson — was also aware of how detrimental the medical matter could have been.
"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be," Kardashian expressed in a confessional, as the scene closed out with the beauty queen and her best friend Malika Haqq hugging it out on he couch.
After showcasing her health woes on social media last year, the A-lister assured fans she was "totally OK" and "healing wonderfully."