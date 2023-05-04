Single Khloé Kardashian Works on Revenge Body After Getting Candid About Cancer Scare: Photos

"Let's do this," the reality star wrote alongside a series of three photos depicting the blonde bombshell working out in the gym on Wednesday, May 3.

Kardashian's long blonde hair fell down in a straight style, nearly touching her bum .

The 38-year-old showed off her backside in a drool-worthy bright pink sports bra and matching leggings workout set.

In another snap, the stunning star posed from the front, with her rock hard abs drawing attention from the center of the zoomed-out photo.

Kardashian turned to the side for the third mirror selfie to flaunt her toned leg muscles, ensuring followers saw every angle of her flattering figure.