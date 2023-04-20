OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Admits She 'Should' Go On 'Love Is Blind' Despite Rumors She & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

khloe kardashian love is blind rumors tristan thompson back together
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 20 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian's latest Good American event was one to remember!

The special night's star-studded guest list included Love Is Blind fan-favorite and body positivity advocate Alexa Lemieux, which prompted the mom-of-two to reflect on her own dating life amid buzz she and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back together.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian love is blind rumors tristan thompson back together
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍," Kardashian, 38, captioned a photo alongside Lemieux from the event. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kardashian's fans were on board with the pitch, with one supporter commenting, "I vote for yes! Let’s see the singe K girls on LIB 😍."

"Celebrity LIB.. yesss I’m here for it 💯," echoed another, with a third writing, "That would be fun if you went on LIB."

Article continues below advertisement

Others noticed how much the women looked alike, with Lemieux penning on her own post, "For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr."

At the event, the Netflix star spoke about body confidence, thanking the "Good American team for including all of us b***** women" in their campaign.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

While Lemieux's husband, Brennon, was by her side throughout the night, Kardashian was flying solo. However, rumors have been swirling that Thompson's determination to win back his on-off ex is working.

"Khloé says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," an insider spilled to an outlet.

khloe kardashian love is blind rumors tristan thompson back together
Source: mega

The NBA player, 32, even bought a house located just two miles from Kardashian, and he's now there more than ever after he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

"They do everything together. He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source continued of the co-parents to True and a 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.