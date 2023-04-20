Khloé Kardashian Admits She 'Should' Go On 'Love Is Blind' Despite Rumors She & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍," Kardashian, 38, captioned a photo alongside Lemieux from the event. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kardashian's fans were on board with the pitch, with one supporter commenting, "I vote for yes! Let’s see the singe K girls on LIB 😍."

"Celebrity LIB.. yesss I’m here for it 💯," echoed another, with a third writing, "That would be fun if you went on LIB."