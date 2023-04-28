Khloé Kardashian Reveals Massive Scar in Gruesome New Photo After Cancer Scare: Watch
Khloé Kardashian's cancer scare will be front and center during Season 3 of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 25.
In the new trailer, which dropped on April 27, the 38-year-old was approached by her sister Kylie Jenner, who says, "Mom just told me that it was melanoma."
The camera then flashes to a gruesome photo of the Good American co-founder's cheek, which had several stitches in it. "This, on her face, is very concerning," Kris Jenner says to the camera.
The mom-of-two, who is wearing a bandage on her face, is then seen chatting with pal Malika Haqq. "I don't think I've seen you this low," she tells her pal.
Kendall Jenner also commented on her sister's heath scare.
"She doesn't sleep. She's lost a ton of weight," the 26-year-old says to Kylie.
Khloé then acknowledges the situation during her confessional.
"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be," she says before a scene ends with her embracing Malika on the couch.
As OK! previously reported, Khloé shared an update about her face with fans in October 2022 after they were concerned about bandages on her face.
"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote via social media. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."
"Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former TV host concluded the message by saying she's doing OK and on the mend.
"So, here we are ... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look," she concluded.