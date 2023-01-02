'Thought This Was Taylor Swift': Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Looking Unrecognizable In New Magazine Cover Shoot
Khloé Kardashian looked gorgeous in a new magazine cover shoot, but fans were more focused on her changing appearance. "✨Sorbet x Prada ✨," the 38-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing a sparkly dress as she sported new bangs and flaunted her long legs.
But the star's followers were caught off guard. One person wrote, "I thought that was Taylor Swift," while another asked, "Khloé… are you okay?"
A third person stated, "Really thought this was Taylor Swift lol."
However, some people loved the Hulu star's new look. One person wrote, "Wow. So glamorous and amazing Khloé babe👏🏻🥰💁🏻♀️," while another added, "Khloé Kardashian, you are fire 😍🔥."
A third person added, "Girrrrl you wasted no time in 2023🔥🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe has been candid about any procedures she's had done.
“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” the Good American co-founder revealed during her appearance on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast from Dear Media, published in May 2022.
“It didn’t bother me. It offended me,” she continued. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why ... That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”
The TV personality, who shares daughter True Thompson and a son with ex Tristan Thompson, also shared how she was consistently called out over the years.
“Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough. Oh, my God, I hear it all the time,” she explained.