Shanna Moakler Slams Khloé Kardashian's Alleged Plastic Surgeries: 'What Are You People Smoking?'
Shanna Moakler is clapping back after social media users claimed she looked just like Khloé Kardashian.
The back-and-forth occurred after the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a sultry snapshot on Monday, December 12, gushing over achieving a recent weight loss milestone.
"Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!" Moakler wrote next to a sexy snap of her posing in a lacy, yellow bra and panty set. "Ty @davidallennutrition for helping me feel my best! ❤️💪🏼⚓️ this set is from @brasnthings I'm obsessed with their lingerie!"
MATTHEW RONDEAU'S ANXIETY IS 'UNDER CONTROL' FOR THE 'FIRST TIME IN WEEKS' FOLLOWING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST, EX SHANNA MOAKLER'S PREGNANCY NEWS
"You look absolutely beautiful all your hard work is paying off. I love you," one fan replied, with another adding, "You look perfect no need to lose anymore."
However, other followers quickly showed up in the comments section to point out that Travis Barker's ex looked surprisingly similar to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum in the new photo.
"Girl Khloe got the same face😌" one user commented, to which Moakler sarcastically retorted, "I think her surgery came out beautiful!"
When several other fans continued to draw comparisons between the two, the 47-year-old clapped back yet again, saying: "khloe doesn’t even look like khloe what are you people smoking lol."
'CHAMPAGNE F**KING PROBLEMS!': KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RECALLS CHAOS & WARDROBE MALFUNCTIONS AT 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS CEREMONY
This isn't the first time the Kocktails with Khloé star has been accused of getting work done. Although fans have long alleged the reality star has changed her entire face over the years to the point of being unrecognizable from her younger self, the mom-of-two has insisted she's only had facial fillers and one nose job.
But regardless of the truth regarding her history with plastic surgery, Kardashian is currently focused on improving her fit physique without going under the knife.
As OK! previously reported, earlier this week, Kardashian took to Instagram to debut her rocking revenge body she earned with her intense workout routine that involves walking up stairs, rowing, weight lifting, squats and ab rolls.