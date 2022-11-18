Khloé Kardashian Snuggles Newborn Son In 'The Kardashians' Finale Teaser As His Name Still Remains A Mystery
Baby's first reality television appearance! In a huge milestone for any Kardashian family member, Khloé Kardashian's newborn son made his on-screen debut in a preview for The Kardashians season 2 finale, set to air the week of November 21, while snuggling up in his mother's arms.
“Life is good,” matriarch Kris Jenner can be heard saying in a voice-over, while also holding the unnamed baby boy, as the Good American cofounder noted, “A new baby in the family is magic."
Kim Kardashian then asked the lingering question on everybody's minds. “What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know,” the Skims founder asks her sister, who welcomed her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in July.
The Revenge Body star and the NBA player, who also share 4-year-old True Thompson, have yet to reveal the little man's moniker, but they've allowed fans to get a sneak peak of the infant on social media. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned a Halloween-themed Instagram photo of her daughter dressed as Owlette and her son dressed as Tiger, with his face hidden from view.
The journey to finally holding her baby in her arms has been a difficult one, as Tristan's infamous cheating ways clouded their son's arrival. Around the time of their little boy's conception via IVF, it was revealed the athlete was expecting another child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, whom he impregnated while still in a committed relationship with the reality star. Tristan and the Texas native welcomed son Theo in December of 2021.
"Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy," the mother-of-two explained of her baby's birth in the first episode of the Hulu smash hit's second season. "It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
“Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out,” she continued. “This is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."