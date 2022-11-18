Khloé Kardashian Snuggles Newborn Son In 'The Kardashians' Finale Teaser As His Name Still Remains A Mystery

Kim Kardashian then asked the lingering question on everybody's minds. “What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know,” the Skims founder asks her sister, who welcomed her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in July.

The Revenge Body star and the NBA player, who also share 4-year-old True Thompson, have yet to reveal the little man's moniker, but they've allowed fans to get a sneak peak of the infant on social media. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned a Halloween-themed Instagram photo of her daughter dressed as Owlette and her son dressed as Tiger, with his face hidden from view.