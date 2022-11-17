Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Life Is A Horror Movie' Following Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Khloé Kardashian made it clear that Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal greatly affected her life.
“I don’t do amusement parks. I don’t like things that are suspenseful. I don’t watch horror movies. I am good. My life is a horror movie,” the 38-year-old star said on the Thursday, November 17, episode of The Kardashians.
Despite the tricky situation — the athlete had an affair with Maralee Nichols, and he ended up getting her pregnant — the Good American co-founder tried to not focus on the negativity.
“I am that f**king bitch. I am confident. I am strong. I am sexy. My f**king waist is snatched. I am in a f**king corset,” she told sister Kylie Jenner while on the way to the Met Gala. “I got this. I can’t breathe in this thing, but I got this.”
In January, Thompson revealed he is the father of Nichols' son, Theo, and shared a public apology to the mom-of-two.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the professional basketball player wrote on social media at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This past summer, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Now that Kardashian is a mom to two kids — she also shares daughter True with Thompson — she is in a better place.
“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the reality starlet said on the Hulu series. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”