Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Life Is A Horror Movie' Following Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

This past summer, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Now that Kardashian is a mom to two kids — she also shares daughter True with Thompson — she is in a better place.

“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the reality starlet said on the Hulu series. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”