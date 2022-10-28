OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Was A 'Control Freak' Throughout Surrogacy Process

khloe pp
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube
By:

Oct. 27 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian was inspired to research surrogacy after her sister Kim praised the process, which gave her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Three months after welcoming her newborn son, the 38-year-old opened up on her own surrogacy journey on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé admitted to chat-fest host Kelly Clarkson. "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S SISTERS EXPRESS 'CONCERN' OVER HER 'VERY SKINNY' FIGURE AFTER TRISTAN THOMPSON SCANDAL

And while the Kocktails with Khloé host gushed about how "open" Kim had been about her experiences with surrogacy, she confessed her own journey was "very different" from her sister's due to contrasts in their personalities.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian
Source: mega

"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "I'm such a control freak."

TRISTAN THOMPSON ATTEMPTS TO OFFER WORDS OF WISDOM ABOUT 'THE HARD ROUTE' AFTER REPEATEDLY CHEATING ON KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she added. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

Article continues below advertisement
kelly khloe
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

Khloé and her estranged ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son — whose name has yet to be revealed — on Thursday, July 28, months after calling it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship.

The two parted ways after the NBA star's shocking paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols hit headlines last November, only weeks after their son was conceived via surrogate.

The former couple also shares 4-year-old daughter, True, while Tristan has Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and 10-month-old Theo with Nichols.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite his rocky relationship with their mother due to his infidelity, an insider spilled Tristan is still eager to be involved in his children's lives.

"He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life," an insider noted. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.