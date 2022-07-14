Loose Lips!Which Kardashian Sister Was Running Around Talking About Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Secret Surrogacy? 'It Was A Badly Kept Secret': Source
It looks like one Kardashian family member is spiling tea that is not theirs!
Though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's surrogacy news came as a shock to many, it looks like their under-the-radar plan of expanding their family was exposed by a familiar face.
“Kim [Kardashian] has been talking about it to her whole circle," a source told Us Weekly of her sister's private life. "It was a badly kept secret."
News broke Wednesday, July 13, that the on-again, off-again couple is planning to welcome their second child together, a rumored baby boy, via surrogacy.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for The Kardashians star confirmed in a statement. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
The shocking news came months after it was revealed that Thompson not only cheated on Kardashian last March with Maralee Nichols, but that it also resulted in the birth of a baby boy, Theo, born in December 2021.
After Thompson demanded a paternity test be done, he confirmed in January that he was the father of Nichols' child while apologizing to Kardashian — who is rumored to be quietly dating a private equity investor — for all he has put her through.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been very vocal about wanting to give the exes' daughter, True, 4, a sibling — and she almost finally got her happily ever after until news of Thompson's latest infidelity broke. (Thompson is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)
OK! reported the reality star and the NBA pro secretly reconciled last year, with the two planning to move in together and even discussing getting married. As Kardashian's rep confirmed, they decided to expand their family in November for her to only find out about Thompson's paternity scandal one month later.
Despite now planning to add a new member to their brood, OK! learned the coparents have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters. And as for how they plan to navigate this next chapter of their lives, the Good American cofounder will apparently have the baby full time but wants "Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
