“Kim [Kardashian] has been talking about it to her whole circle," a source told Us Weekly of her sister's private life. "It was a badly kept secret."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON HAVE NOT SPOKEN SINCE DECEMBER, 'THE KARDASHIANS' STAR TO HAVE BABY 'FULL TIME': REPORT

News broke Wednesday, July 13, that the on-again, off-again couple is planning to welcome their second child together, a rumored baby boy, via surrogacy.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for The Kardashians star confirmed in a statement. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."