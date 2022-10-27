Khloé Kardashian Recounts Screaming 'Liar' At Cheating Tristan Thompson During 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Despite keeping much of her emotions in after finding out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, Khloé Kardashian revealed she finally lost her cool.

On the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star reflected on causing a commotion at the April premiere of the Hulu series. Given that her and Thompson's relationship imploded during filming, Kardashian was forced to sit and watch the drama play out while surrounded by an audience of strangers.