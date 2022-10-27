Khloé Kardashian Recounts Screaming 'Liar' At Cheating Tristan Thompson During 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Despite keeping much of her emotions in after finding out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, Khloé Kardashian revealed she finally lost her cool.
On the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star reflected on causing a commotion at the April premiere of the Hulu series. Given that her and Thompson's relationship imploded during filming, Kardashian was forced to sit and watch the drama play out while surrounded by an audience of strangers.
She revealed on the latest episode that when a scene from Season 1 played showing her ex talking about wanting to build a family together, Kardashian screamed "liar!"
"When I was watching the show and Tristan was on and telling — I don't even know what he said because I blacked it out — but he was like, 'Oh, we're just so great' or whatever the f**k he's saying, I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," Kardashian — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn son with the NBA player — recounted in a confessional.
"I was just like, ‘This is so awkward,'" she remembered of what was going through her mind when she was watching the scene, "Because it's like, 'what a crock of s**t. What the f**k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f**king liar!'"
As for Kardashian's outburst at the April event, the mother-of-two explained, "It just came out. It probably made it more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life."
Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had her reservations ahead of the premiere — knowing she would likely see some old moments with her baby daddy that she didn't want to revisit in the wake of his scandal — she admitted she was ultimately happy she decided to go.
"When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments," Kardashian added of finding the silver lining in situations. "I don't want my personal dramas and traumas to take away from the fun I could be having."
As OK! reported, Kardashian and Thompson secretly reconciled earlier this year and even decided to have another child via surrogacy, with the baby having been conceived in November 2021. However, weeks later, Thompson was exposed for not only cheating on Kardashian once again, but for the incident resulting in the birth of a child, who was born in December.
After vehemently denying the baby was his, Thompson confirmed he was the father in January while apologizing to Kardashian for all the pain he has put her through. Despite breaking up in light of the scandal, he and Kardashian are raising their children together, with an insider recently claiming the cheating celebrity wants to "be more present" in their kids' lives.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.