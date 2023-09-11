'Inappropriate': Scott Disick Slammed for Letting Son Reign Wear T-Shirt Featuring Nearly-Naked Khloé Kardashian
The internet is coming for Scott Disick once again!
On Saturday, September 9, The Kardashians star took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his son Reign Disick wearing a T-shirt featuring a scantily-clad photo of his aunt Khloé Kardashian in a bikini.
Disick dropped the controversial picture that featured the 8-year-old wearing the article of clothing showing the Good American cofounder in a hot pink swimsuit top showing off her abs, alongside the caption, "Proud nephew."
Despite the tribute, fans could not help but notice how odd it was for the young child to be wearing that particular tee. "I'd simply die if I had to wear a shirt with a thirst trap of my aunt screenprinted on it," one Reddit user said.
"Idk this just seems inappropriate – I get it's his aunt but if it were any other woman this would definitely be seen as weird," a second person in the thread noted, while another threw in, "My brother in laws are pretty cute … But I'll be d----- if my daughter is going around with them half naked on a shirt."
Another user called out the Talentless founder's extremely close relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister. "Scott's weird obsession with Khloe is overboard, and this proves it. Why the f--- would you put your kid in this," they emphasized.
Disick and Kardashian have always had a tight bond. As OK! previously reported, the 40-year-old recently applauded the Revenge Body star for how she acts as a surrogate mother to her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream.
"You're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Disick said in a recent episode of the family's Hulu series, slightly shading Blac Chyna. "You're, like, more than an aunt. You're, like, the wheel that makes the car move."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Kardashian brushed off Disick's compliments, she added, "I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."