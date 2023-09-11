'Inappropriate': Scott Disick Slammed for Letting Son Reign Wear T-Shirt Featuring Nearly-Naked Khloé Kardashian

Disick dropped the controversial picture that featured the 8-year-old wearing the article of clothing showing the Good American cofounder in a hot pink swimsuit top showing off her abs, alongside the caption, "Proud nephew."

Despite the tribute, fans could not help but notice how odd it was for the young child to be wearing that particular tee. "I'd simply die if I had to wear a shirt with a thirst trap of my aunt screenprinted on it," one Reddit user said.