Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photos of Kids True and Tatum at Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Shower
Sibling bonding! Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian uploaded a few adorable videos of daughter True, 5, hanging out with her little brother, Tatum, 1.
In one sweet snap, the two were clad in their pajamas while playing with toys in the morning, and later that day, they accompanied the reality star to Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower.
While True wore a white and pink T-shirt dress to the bash, Khloé dressed her youngest in a blue tie-dye T-shirt and matching shorts. The Good American co-founder recorded a video of True holding her little brother's hand as well as one of herself carrying the tot around the shindig.
Other photos on the mom-of-two's Instagram Story included Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, 11.
True and Tatum's dad — Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson — wasn't visible in any of the snaps.
As OK! reported, the Revenge Body host recently utilized social media to spread skin cancer awareness after a doctor found melanoma on her face.
In an Instagram post, she showed what her cheek looked like after undergoing a procedure.
"Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," said Khloé. "I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."
"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she said, referring to the photos she took after getting injections to help fill the deformed area left behind from the surgery. "This is my indention before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr. Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."
"Since telling my story and talking about my experience I have received so many messages from people who felt compelled to go to the doctor for a check up!" the mom-of-two added. "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."
"Don't ever feel embarrassed or like you're making a big deal about nothing, or that you're being paranoid," concluded the fashion designer. "There is no such thing as being too careful. You are your responsibility baby! Take care of you! Sending you love and great health."