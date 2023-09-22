Khloé Kardashian 'Tired' of Kim and Kourtney's Continuous Feud: 'She Doesn't Know How Long She Can Play Peacekeeper'

As OK! reported, Kim and Kourtney have been at odds ever since the SKIMS designer partnered with Dolce and Gabbana, the same fashion house the pregnant star wore for her multi-day wedding festivties last year.

"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney said of Kim in Season 3 of their show. "It's almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?' I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"