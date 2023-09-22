Khloé Kardashian 'Tired' of Kim and Kourtney's Continuous Feud: 'She Doesn't Know How Long She Can Play Peacekeeper'
Though Khloé Kardashian may not be directly involved in Kim and Kourtney's drama, she's still rightfully upset over her sisters' tension.
"Khloé is tired of the whole thing and doesn’t know how long she can play peacemaker," an insider spilled to a magazine of how the Good American co-founder is dealing with the family feud.
In addition, the source noted that matriarch Kris Jenner is struggling as well — though she at least acknowledges the silver lining of the situation.
"She hates seeing the family being torn apart, but she realizes the show needs drama like this to help promote it," they said, referring to Hulu's The Kardashians, which will drop its Season 4 premiere on Thursday, September 28.
As OK! reported, Kim and Kourtney have been at odds ever since the SKIMS designer partnered with Dolce and Gabbana, the same fashion house the pregnant star wore for her multi-day wedding festivties last year.
"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney said of Kim in Season 3 of their show. "It's almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?' I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"
"It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," the Poosh creator continued. "She chose the money over me."
However, the mother-of-four insisted she purposely stayed away from wearing any looks that resembled outfits Kourtney wore for her shindig.
Plus, Kim pointed out that some of her sibling's wedding details copied that of her nuptials with ex-husband Kanye West.
"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim said in another scene. "You stole my f------ wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?"
The family divide is still present in the fourth season of the reality show, as in a preview, Kim told Kourtney, "You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it."
"You’re just a witch and I hate you," she replied.
Nonetheless, Khloé is still holding out hope that their problems can be resolved. "These things are fixable," she insisted. "It’s not going to break us down."
While Kourtney has plenty of screen time on the popular series, the aforementioned insider claimed she'd rather do her own show about her life with husband Travis Barker.
"Kourtney is her own person and doesn’t want to be mixed in with the family anymore," they spilled. "She’s not all that comfortable filming The Kardashians. It’s too intrusive on her life and she wants more privacy for herself and Travis and their family."
