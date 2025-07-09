Kardashian complemented her tight top with a leather cowboy hat and pants. She accessorized with black booties and two bedazzled cross necklaces as she posed up close for the camera.

The Good American co-founder rocked the ensemble while filming an episode of her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land."

"♡†," she captioned the Instagram post as Dolly Parton's "Backwoods Barbie" played in the background.

"Proud moment 🥹," her best friend Malika Haqq commented, leaving out the specifics of what she's gushing over. "Love the commitment 🤠."

"Backwoods Barbie 💘🤠," the fashion mogul's brother, Rob Kardashian, added.