Khloé Kardashian Exposes Her Bra in See-Through Shirt and Cowboy Hat: Photos
Khloé Kardashian saddled up for a revealing country-inspired look.
The reality star, 41, wore a transparent T-shirt that unveiled her bra underneath while channeling her inner cowgirl on Monday, July 7.
Kardashian complemented her tight top with a leather cowboy hat and pants. She accessorized with black booties and two bedazzled cross necklaces as she posed up close for the camera.
The Good American co-founder rocked the ensemble while filming an episode of her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land."
"♡†," she captioned the Instagram post as Dolly Parton's "Backwoods Barbie" played in the background.
"Proud moment 🥹," her best friend Malika Haqq commented, leaving out the specifics of what she's gushing over. "Love the commitment 🤠."
"Backwoods Barbie 💘🤠," the fashion mogul's brother, Rob Kardashian, added.
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Down All Her Cosmetic Surgeries
The Kardashians star made headlines on Sunday, June 29, when she listed every plastic surgery she's ever had. The TV star commented on a post attempting to break down her past procedures to clear the air.
"I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done," she wrote on Dr. Jonathan Betteridge's Instagram video. "I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go."
Khloé named eight treatments, including a nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia, laser hair removal on her hairline and whole body at Sev Laser Aesthetics, Botox and Sculptra "where [her] face tumor was removed in [her] cheek," filler and SoftWave "for skin tightening."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She also lost 80 pounds "slow and steady" with the help of fitness trainer Joël Bouraïma, got collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck at The Things We Do, "salmon sperm facials," "regular facials, peptides, vitamins and [practiced] daily skin care."
"In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder expressed.
A Plastic Surgery Expert Praises Khloé Kardashian's Recent Reveal
Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich praised the celeb for her transparency.
"Being open removes the stigma from the decision-making process, allowing people to make more rational choices based on how a procedure could benefit them, without fear of social repercussions," Dr. Vasyukevich exclusively told OK!. "No one hides the fact that they go to the gym; if someone’s put in the effort to stay fit, they don’t pretend it happened naturally. In the same way, if you’ve chosen to invest in your appearance with the right procedures to maintain your look, you should feel proud; you’re simply doing what it takes to look your best at any age."