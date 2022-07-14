OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > tristan thompson
OK LogoNEWS

AwkwardKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Not Spoken Since December, 'The Kardashians' Star To Have Baby 'Full Time': Report

khloetristan
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 14 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Although they may be about to have another child together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not exactly close.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

Article continues below advertisement
tristanthompson
Source: mega

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source says, before adding, "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

More To Come....

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.