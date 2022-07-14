AwkwardKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Not Spoken Since December, 'The Kardashians' Star To Have Baby 'Full Time': Report
Although they may be about to have another child together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not exactly close.
An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."
"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source says, before adding, "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
More To Come....