Khloé Kardashian 'Furious' at How Close Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Are After His Cheating Scandals: 'It's Humiliating'
Khloé Kardashian feels ex Tristan Thompson is getting too close for comfort with Kim Kardashian.
As OK! reported, the athlete and the mom-of-four were seen partying together in Miami, Fla., last month, but fans were downright shocked when the pair linked up once again to attend Drake's L.A. concert on August 13.
"They arrived to the show in the same car," an onlooker spilled to a magazine. "They looked like they were having a blast. Khloé seemed to be the furthest thing from their minds."
The joint outing only fueled Khloé's frustration.
"They’re definitely close, and they don’t try to hide it — even from Khloé. It stings," another insider shared. "The last thing Khloé wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister."
"Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloé is home taking care of the kids," the source continued. "She’s furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It’s humiliating."
Meanwhile, the source insisted that things are strictly platonic between the father-of-four and Kim. They also noted that the SKIMS founder, 42 would "even defend" the NBA star, 32, if her sibling wanted to get back together with her cheating ex.
At the moment, the Good American designer, 39, insisted she and Tristan are just friends as they co-parent their two kids: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.
As OK! shared, dating appears to be the farthest thing from the mom-of-two's mind.
"Khloé hasn’t been with anyone since Tristan. She just isn’t able to get excited about any guy," one source told a news outlet. "The reality of dating makes her anxious. She’d rather just stay home and play with her kids."
The pair's on-off relationship began in 2016, but shortly before Khloé gave birth in 2018, she found out Thompson cheated on her.
She forgave him for the infidelity, but when he locked lips with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019, the Revenge Body host dumped him.
In 2020, they got back together, but things fell apart the following year. However, they reconciled again and even hired a surrogate to have a second child, but amid their rekindled romance, Thompson cheated and fathered another child.
Khloé then ended things once more.
