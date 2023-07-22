Kim Kardashian Fans Speculate She and Tristan May Be More Than Friends After They're Caught Partying Together in Miami

The pair were seen partying in Miami after Kim, Tristan and her son Saint, 7, attended Lionel Messi's soccer match. The reality TV star and the NBA player went to celebrity hotspot Gekko to grab dinner post-game.

The duo then went to LIV nightclub together, where they partied "late into the night" alongside DJ Khaled. They were also joined by David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel, per Tristan's Instagram Story.