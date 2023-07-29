Tristan Thompson Dragged for Sharing Gushing Post for Tatum's Birthday as Fans Claim He Neglects Son Theo

"Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson, and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages," the athlete, who is infamously known for repeatedly cheating on Kardashian, began.

"You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons, not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king, my son, and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!" he concluded the loving message.