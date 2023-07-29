Tristan Thompson Dragged for Sharing Gushing Post for Tatum's Birthday as Fans Claim He Neglects Son Theo
Where's Theo?
On Friday, July 28, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum had his first birthday. In honor of the special day, the NBA star shared a gushing post about his third child.
"Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson, and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages," the athlete, who is infamously known for repeatedly cheating on Kardashian, began.
"You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons, not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king, my son, and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!" he concluded the loving message.
While many found the upload absolutely adorable, other fans took to Thompson's comment section to call him out for his lack of social media posts dedicated to his other 1-year-old son Theo, whom the father-of-four shares with model Maralee Nichols.
"You should love and praise ALL your children equally. That's what real dads do," one user penned, while another added, "Lol. Is your other kid you had at the same time gonna receive this public display of appreciation guy? 😂"
A third person wrote, "Waiting on the other baby to be honored too!" while a fourth asked, "What about your other baby sir, if you not gone put the other on display don't do it with this one and if Khloe is a real one shed tell you the same thing."
Others came to the 32-year-old's defense, saying, "It's not the other boy's birthday & no one is perfect parent!!" and "You'd think it's was y'all baby he wasn't claiming. Worry about y'all own homes because I'm sure they not spotless. Happy Birthday, Tatum 🎂"
- Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Negative Comments on Birthday Post for Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari: 'What's the Problem?'
- Back On? Tristan Thompson Moves Back in With Khloé Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian Fans Speculate She and Tristan May Be More Than Friends After They're Caught Partying Together in Miami
As OK! previously reported, this is not the only birthday the Thompson-Kardashian clan has recently celebrated. Also, on Friday, July 28, the Good American co-founder uploaded a celebratory post for Thompson's younger brother's birthday.
"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures," she wrote about the teen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In response, fans questioned why the reality TV star would post about Thompson's brother after the basketball player publicly humiliated her.
"Seriously questioning your rationale in posting this..." one person commented, to which Kardashian clapped back saying, "I'm seriously questioning your rationale in commenting. What's the problem?"