Khloé Kardashian 'Devastated' After Kim Kardashian Parties With Ex Tristan Thompson in Miami: 'It's Humiliating'
Is Kim Kardashian feuding with another sister?
A source recently revealed Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the Skims founder's recent outing with her sister's baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson.
The mother-of-two "hit the roof" when she found out the duo was partying together in Miami, according to the insider.
On July 21, the brunette beauty and the NBA star were spotted at restaurant Gekko after they attended Lionel Messi's soccer match along with Kim's son, Saint, 7.
"Kim wore a very s--- outfit to dinner — a black leather halter top and leather pants and heels. And Tristan wore a see-through black top and black pants. They matched perfectly and, frankly, looked like a couple," the source explained of the reality TV personality and the Los Angeles Lakers player, who is well known for cheating on Khloé multiple times over the years.
Later that same night, Kim and Tristan went to LIV nightclub together, where they were seen partying "late into the night." The father-of-four even uploaded a selfie with Kim on the wild night out.
"Khloé is devastated," the insider revealed. "But this time she's blaming her sister, not Tristan. It's humiliating to be sitting at home in LA, taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public."
As OK! previously reported, when the images of Kim and Tristan together came out, some fans thought the mother-of-four and the athlete may be more than friends.
"Messy messy! I wouldn't even be speaking to this clown if it was my sister," one person penned on Twitter, while a second user theorized, "I think she's messing around with a basketball player, and Tristan is just the scapegoat."
"Is she banging her sister's baby daddy?" a third person added, while a fourth said, "They both sleep with everyone …so why not."
"Please let this not be what I have been thinking. She was his hardest critic when Dirty D cheated on her sister," a fifth person noted.
