Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Been 'Excited About Any Guy' Since Dumping Tristan Thompson: 'She’d Rather Just Stay Home'

But when news got out that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the two split for good.

The athlete later confirmed he was the son of Theo and issued an apology to the Hulu star.

"Today, paternity test results reveal I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize for everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he said.