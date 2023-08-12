Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Been 'Excited About Any Guy' Since Dumping Tristan Thompson: 'She’d Rather Just Stay Home'
Khloé Kardashian has been on her own ever since she dumped Tristan Thompson for cheating on her — again — and she is less than thrilled about the thought of dating, according to a source.
“Khloé hasn’t been with anyone since Tristan,” an insider dished. “She just isn’t able to get excited about any guy.”
One of the reasons the reality star, 39, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with the basketball star, 32, can't move on is because Thompson cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, leading her to have trust issues.
“She’s always been a sexual person, but it’s like Tristan’s betrayal has shut that part of her down or something,” noted the insider, adding that friends and family are urging the mom-of-two to “just find a booty call.”
Instead, the Good American co-founder is spending plenty of time with her tots. “The reality of dating makes her anxious,” the insider spilled. “She’d rather just stay home and play with her kids.”
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson have been in an off-again, on again relationship over the last few years. After Thompson cheated on her for the first time with Kylie Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods, she went ballistic. They later reconciled during the pandemic.
But when news got out that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the two split for good.
The athlete later confirmed he was the son of Theo and issued an apology to the Hulu star.
"Today, paternity test results reveal I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize for everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he said.
Since then, the two have been co-parenting and getting along. "Yeah, I forgive Tristan, but that doesn't mean I forget what he's done," she said in a confessional during The Kardashians.
She continued, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--- go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls---."
Star spoke to the source.