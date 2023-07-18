Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Son Tatum Crawling Around the House Ahead of His 1st Birthday: Watch
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son, Tatum, is on the move!
The reality star shared a rare video of the tot — who turns 1 on July 28 — via her Instagram Story, showing their little one quickly crawling around the house while dressed in a brown short-sleeved shirt, matching shorts, sneakers, socks and a bib.
Despite not sharing many photos of her second child — the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 39, and the basketball player, 32, also co-parent daughter True Thompson, 5 — Kardashian has discussed how bonding with Tatum was originally "very hard" since he was born via a surrogate.
"It is really the weirdest thing," the Revenge Body host expressed on a recent episode of The Kardashians. "People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim [Kardashian] said hers was easy. This is not easy."
"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy ... I didn’t digest what was happening," the mom-of-two admitted, hinting the athlete's cheating and paternity scandal may have distracted her. "So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby."
"I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and go to another room and you are separated," explained the Good American co-founder. "It felt like such a transactional experience because it is not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it is bad or good. It is just very different."
Kardashian said she forgives her baby daddy for his betrayals, "but that doesn't mean I forget what he's done."
"I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bull****," the TV personality explained, noting she has no interest in romantically reconciling with him.