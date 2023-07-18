Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Son Tatum Crawling Around the House Ahead of His 1st Birthday: Watch

Despite not sharing many photos of her second child — the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 39, and the basketball player, 32, also co-parent daughter True Thompson, 5 — Kardashian has discussed how bonding with Tatum was originally "very hard" since he was born via a surrogate.

"It is really the weirdest thing," the Revenge Body host expressed on a recent episode of The Kardashians. "People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim [Kardashian] said hers was easy. This is not easy."