Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional in 1st Birthday Tribute for Son Tatum After Admitting She Feels 'Less Connected' to Him: Photos

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" the reality star captioned an Instagram post alongside adorable photos of her with the little guy. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."

"I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room," Khloé, 38, continued.