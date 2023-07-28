Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional in 1st Birthday Tribute for Son Tatum After Admitting She Feels 'Less Connected' to Him: Photos
Tatum Thompson made his first trip around the sun!
On Friday, July 28, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet social media post in honor of her and Tristan Thompson's son turning one.
"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" the reality star captioned an Instagram post alongside adorable photos of her with the little guy. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."
"I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room," Khloé, 38, continued.
"There’s no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹," the Good American co-founder expressed of her and Tristan's 5-year-old daughter, who was also featured in the Instagram carousel in a group shot of the siblings and their cousins North West and Penelope Disick.
"She is so proud to call you hers. Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."
- Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Utterly Betrayed' After Sister Kylie Jenner Reunited With Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods: 'A Messed Up Situation'
- Back On? Tristan Thompson Moves Back in With Khloé Kardashian
- Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True, 5, Have Fun Game Night at Home After Sister Kim Parties With Tristan Thompson: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)," Khloé added of her brother, Robert Kardashian, and their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
"I cannot believe you are already one 🥹. Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," Khloé concluded of Tatum — whom she previously expressed feeling "less connected" to than True after welcoming him via surrogacy last year.
However, in The Kardashians Season 3 finale, Khloé confirmed the connection and bond she has with her son has grown immensely since the hard time she went through in the months surrounding his birth.