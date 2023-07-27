Back On? Tristan Thompson Moves Back in With Khloé Kardashian

After Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea, passed away in January 2023, his baby mama Khloé Kardashian was there to support her ex — so much so, she even let him live in her house.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” the 39-year-old said during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 27. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”