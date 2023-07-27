Back On? Tristan Thompson Moves Back in With Khloé Kardashian
After Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea, passed away in January 2023, his baby mama Khloé Kardashian was there to support her ex — so much so, she even let him live in her house.
“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” the 39-year-old said during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 27. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”
The Good American co-founder also shared how the basketball star, 32, first told her the bad news about his mom.
“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” the Hulu star, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Thompson, said. “Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”
Khloé also didn't want Thompson to be "alone" after going through such a terrible tragedy. “I just think this is what family does. When s--- hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives."
Though the athlete has cheated on the mom-of-two in the past, he was appreciative of the famous brood always being there for him.
The professional basketball player, for his part, praised Khloé and her loved ones for being there for him. “Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”
But Kim pointed out how Khloé was quick to set boundaries after he cheated on her in 2021.
"Isn't God just, like, funny? You were so ready to have your year of being free," the Skims founder said. "And now, Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you, his roof caved in. What are the chances?"
- Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True, 5, Have Fun Game Night at Home After Sister Kim Parties With Tristan Thompson: Photos
- Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Son Tatum Crawling Around the House Ahead of His 1st Birthday: Watch
- Shady? Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message After Kylie Jenner Reunites With Backstabbing Bestie Jordyn Woods
As OK! previously reported, the NBA star revealed in January 2022 he cheated on Khloé with Maralee Nichols. He later confirmed through a paternity test that he fathered a son with Nichols and later apologized to Khloé for his actions.
Khloé has forgiven Thompson for being unfaithful, but she insisted the former flames "are not back together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love, love, love Andrea and I love Tristan," she said. I love Amari. This is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids ... I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and I just, it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot."