Khloé Kardashian Brings Kids to Tristan Thompson's Game in Cleveland to See Him Play for the First Time: Watch
Khloé Kardashian is truly a team player when it comes to co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson!
On the night of Monday, May 13, the reality star brought their kids, True and Tatum Thompson, to Cleveland, OH, to watch the athlete play for the very first time.
It was an extra special occasion since his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were up against the Boston Celtics in a playoffs game.
The trio was joined by the mom-of-two's nephew Saint West, 8, who rocked a Thompson jersey, as did Tatum. Khloé opted for black leather while True donned a pink T-shirt.
According to a source, it was 6-year-old True who had been asking to see her dad on the court.
In a video clip posted on social media, the Good American co-founder, 39, and Tristan, 33, shared a hug while he interacted with the tots. At one point, a smiling True proudly showed off her VIP tag, and Khloé eventually walked a few steps away to give her ex some quality time with the kids.
Unfortunately, the Cavs lost to the Celtics, though the series isn't over just yet, with Boston needing one more win to secure the Eastern Conference title.
As OK! reported, the exes are now on good terms after multiple ups and downs caused by the NBA player's infidelity.
"My ex Tristan is an incredible father ... and we get along so well now," Khloé shared on a recent episode of the "SHE MD" podcast.
Though it took a while, the reality star realized they aren't "meant to be together" as a couple, but she feels "he was meant to be the father of these kids."
"We do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well," the Revenge Body host said of Kris Jenner and the momager's late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Khloé added that she's "grateful" she had children with someone who "wants to be in" the kids' lives and is "active every single day even though he doesn't live here full-time because he works out-of-state."
"So I'm very lucky for that, and I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is. And I do think that I obviously needed to learn a lesson somewhere, and that's why that happened for me for some reason," the TV personality said of the past heartache.
"I was meant to have both of these little angels in my life," she concluded.
