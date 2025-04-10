Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Lamar Odom’s 'Weird and Gross' S-- Doll of Her: 'I'm Supposed to Be Flattered by This?'
Khloé Kardashian is not playing around with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
During the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 10, the reality star, 40, slammed Odom, 45, after she heard he bought a custom, life-size s-- doll that was made to look like her.
"Not sure why that's something we are publicly talking about. I'm supposed to be flattered by this?" she questioned. "This just validates how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart. It's creepy and it's weird."
The Kardashians star was "not hurt" by Odom's unique choice, but she did consider it "weird and gross" that he's still obsessing over her nearly a decade after their divorce.
"It's not a f------ support doll," she continued. "It's a blow-up doll."
The Good American co-founder said she found out about the toy with the rest of the world when Odom first mentioned it on the "We're Out of Time" podcast in November 2024.
"They're going to make it look like her," the retired NBA player told host Richard Taite of the gift he bought himself to bolster his mental health. "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird."
Kris Jenner, on the other hand, wasn't as bothered by the situation as her daughter.
"One of my New Year's resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental," Jenner, 69, stated in a confessional. "So, Lamar: If a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it!"
Kardashian and Odom reunited for the first time in nine years during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. The L.A. Lakers alum showed up to her best friend Malika Haqq's house with red roses to retrieve some of his old belongings from his ex-wife.
"I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings," she said on The Kardashians.
However, she did insist she will always harbor love for Odom.
"I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar," the mom-of-two expressed in a confessional. "It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."
The star's siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner said they were surprised by how icy she was when watching back her interaction with Lamar.
"I’m not taking away what she’s been through, 'cause she’s definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be," Kendall said on the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, to which Kylie agreed.
"Khloé felt tense, which is all fair..." Kendall continued. "But for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."