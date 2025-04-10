or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV

Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Lamar Odom’s 'Weird and Gross' S-- Doll of Her: 'I'm Supposed to Be Flattered by This?'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian/Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian was weirded out by Lamar Odom's custom s-- doll of her.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is not playing around with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

During the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 10, the reality star, 40, slammed Odom, 45, after she heard he bought a custom, life-size s-- doll that was made to look like her.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian lamar odom weird gross doll
Source: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian was weirded out by Lamar Odom's custom s-- doll of her.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not sure why that's something we are publicly talking about. I'm supposed to be flattered by this?" she questioned. "This just validates how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart. It's creepy and it's weird."

The Kardashians star was "not hurt" by Odom's unique choice, but she did consider it "weird and gross" that he's still obsessing over her nearly a decade after their divorce.

"It's not a f------ support doll," she continued. "It's a blow-up doll."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian lamar odom weird gross doll
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom reunited during the Season 6 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Good American co-founder said she found out about the toy with the rest of the world when Odom first mentioned it on the "We're Out of Time" podcast in November 2024.

"They're going to make it look like her," the retired NBA player told host Richard Taite of the gift he bought himself to bolster his mental health. "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian lamar odom weird gross doll
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is creeped out by Lamar Odom's s-- doll of her.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner, on the other hand, wasn't as bothered by the situation as her daughter.

"One of my New Year's resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental," Jenner, 69, stated in a confessional. "So, Lamar: If a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it!"

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian lamar odom weird gross doll
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom first mentioned he had a s-- doll of Khloé Kardashian in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian and Odom reunited for the first time in nine years during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. The L.A. Lakers alum showed up to her best friend Malika Haqq's house with red roses to retrieve some of his old belongings from his ex-wife.

"I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings," she said on The Kardashians.

However, she did insist she will always harbor love for Odom.

"I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar," the mom-of-two expressed in a confessional. "It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner and khloe kardashian
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner wasn't too bothered by Lamar Odom's s-- doll of Khloé Kardashian.

The star's siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner said they were surprised by how icy she was when watching back her interaction with Lamar.

"I’m not taking away what she’s been through, 'cause she’s definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be," Kendall said on the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, to which Kylie agreed.

"Khloé felt tense, which is all fair..." Kendall continued. "But for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.