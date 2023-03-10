Khloé Kardashian Blames 'The Media' For Thinking She 'Was Fat,' Admits Lamar Odom Divorce Made Her 'Turn To The Gym'

Despite body image pressures from the internet, it wasn't until her heartbreaking split from Lamar Odom in 2016 that Kardashian finally started to focus on herself for the very first time.

"The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce. I didn't really know what to do," the mom-of-two revealed to a news publication. "Of course, in the beginning you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished. I'm sort of a control freak, but in life we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control."