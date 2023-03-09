Back Together? Tristan Thompson Leans On Ex Khloé Kardashian After His Mom's Sudden Death: 'She's An Amazing Support System'

Despite all of the hardships Tristan Thompson has put ex Khloé Kardashian through, the Good American founder has been by the athlete's side constantly since his mother, Andrea, suddenly passed of a heart attack in January.

"Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She has acted as an amazing support system."