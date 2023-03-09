Back Together? Tristan Thompson Leans On Ex Khloé Kardashian After His Mom's Sudden Death: 'She's An Amazing Support System'
Despite all of the hardships Tristan Thompson has put ex Khloé Kardashian through, the Good American founder has been by the athlete's side constantly since his mother, Andrea, suddenly passed of a heart attack in January.
"Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She has acted as an amazing support system."
The source noted the reality star's family has also made an effort to be there for Tristan, 31, and his siblings by "sending flowers, keeping them engaged and making sure they know they are loved and supported."
The gestures aren't going unnoticed by the NBA player, who has vowed to become a better person after cheating on Kardashian, 38, twice — with one of his trysts resulting in him fathering a 1-year-old son with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
"Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now," the insider elaborated, noting he's also spending more time with his and Kardashian's children.
"Both Khloe and Tristan are extremely hands-on parents and True is absolutely loving being an older sister to her baby brother," the insider added. "They are happy."
It's unclear if the pair have rekindled the romantic aspect of their relationship, though it's clear the father-of-four — who also has a son with ex Jordan Craig — is interested, as he's been leaving comments on some of his ex's recent Instagram shots.
However, the Strong Looks Better naked author insisted last month she has no interest in dating right now. "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it," she quipped on Twitter. "No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"
The basketball player and Kardashian have been dating on and off since 2016 and have welcomed two children together, though their split in 2021 appeared to be for good.
