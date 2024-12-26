Kim Kardashian Wears Skintight Snakeskin Dress in Christmas TikTok With Daughter North West: Watch

The bombshell — who also shares daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6 with the rapper, 47 — discussed the hardships of parenting on a November episode of Zoe Winkler's "What in the Winkler?" podcast.

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim spilled.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us ... sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up... It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," she noted. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"