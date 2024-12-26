Kim Kardashian Wears Skintight Snakeskin Dress in Christmas TikTok With Daughter North West: Watch
Kim Kardashian's Christmas Eve outfit wasn't very on theme.
In a new TikTok uploaded to the reality star's joint account with daughter North West, the mom-of-four showed off her hourglass figure in a skintight snakeskin turtleneck dress.
Kardashian accessorized the floor-length, long-sleeved dress with snakeskin booties but didn't wear any jewelry.
In the video, the star sat by a fireplace as the 11-year-old was lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," and the mother-daughter duo then started dancing together to the tune.
While fans loved the video, some social media users found the young student's outfit inappropriate for age.
"Hmmm why is her skirt so short. Way too short for a kid her age," one person tweeted, while another asked, "Isn’t North like 11? Put some clothes on her, why she dressed like Ice Spice?"
"Not only is the outfit awful, it’s completely inappropriate for an 11-year-old," a third agreed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
It doesn't look like the SKIMS designer's ex-husband and the father of her kids, Kanye West, was present for the family celebration, something that doesn't come as much of a surprise since an insider claimed he "sadly is not around much" for their children.
A source told a news outlet Kim is "pretty much a single mom," and though "she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."
The bombshell — who also shares daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6 with the rapper, 47 — discussed the hardships of parenting on a November episode of Zoe Winkler's "What in the Winkler?" podcast.
"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim spilled.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us ... sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up... It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," she noted. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, with the split being finalized in late 2022.
While the American Horror Story alum has dated Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. since her divorce, a source claimed she's taking a break from romance after her private relationship with the NFL star fizzled out earlier this year.
"She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," the source explained. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."