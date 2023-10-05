Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama's Sister Claims He 'Never Speaks' to Son Prince: 'You Are NOT a Good Father'
On Thursday, October 5, Jordan Craig's sister Kai Cyre Craig shared a message on Instagram shaming Tristan Thompson for the way he has parented nephew Prince.
In her post, Kai claimed Prince, who Jordan and Tristan welcomed in 2016, has been neglected by his dad.
“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over seven years, but this is just too much. It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince. The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable,” Kai began, referencing the way the athlete treats kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.
Kai then called out Kim Kardashian for praising the NBA star, writing, “@KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”
Kai also berated Tristan about not providing for son Prince.
“On another note, to set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristan has not paid child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition. Yet he’s being applauded for picking up/dropping off other kids to school/activities. He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now. Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16 years old, so that Prince will never have to feel a difference. But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money it’s about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children,” she concluded the scathing message.
In response to the shocking upload, fans took Kai's side as they blasted the father-of-four in the comments section.
"Agreed. I’m sorry Prince is having to go through this. And for Kim & Khloe to still be by Tristan’s side after witnessing everything, is disgusting," one person penned, while a second user wrote, "Well said, finally the truth he needs to hear, children don't ask to be born but once they are here its inexcusable for an able body parent to not take care of them or treat them equally."
A third person said, "Finish him," while a fourth pointed out, "Wow, y'all never say anything and I've been following you and Jordy for years. This must have been weighing on you heavily."