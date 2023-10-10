Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Golf Course to Avoid Conversations About Who Leaked Kim Kardashian's Infamous Tape During Marriage to Ex-Wife Kris

Caitlyn Jenner was set to spill all in the recently released docuseries House of Kardashian — though she acted clueless when it came to discussing who leaked her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian's s-- tape in 2007.

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," claimed the 73-year-old, who was married to Kris Jenner at the time the infamous video was exposed to the public.