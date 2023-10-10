Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Golf Course to Avoid Conversations About Who Leaked Kim Kardashian's Infamous Tape During Marriage to Ex-Wife Kris
Caitlyn Jenner was set to spill all in the recently released docuseries House of Kardashian — though she acted clueless when it came to discussing who leaked her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian's s-- tape in 2007.
"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," claimed the 73-year-old, who was married to Kris Jenner at the time the infamous video was exposed to the public.
Caitlyn recalled her exact thought process at the time chaos broke loose in the Kardashian-Jenner household, stating: "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course."
"Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened," she explained of the tape — which was reportedly a recording of Kim having intercourse with her then-boyfriend Ray J during a 2003 trip to Cabo.
In May 2022, Ray J tried to accuse Kris of being the culprit who leaked the tape, claiming she watched two different ones before deciding which was best to release to the public, as OK! previously reported.
Though when asked to confirm this conspiracy, Caitlyn simply insisted: "I have no idea."
- Truths Revealed! Did Kris Jenner Really Negotiate A Deal To Distribute Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape?
- Ray J Backs Kanye West's Scathing Claims Against Kris Jenner, Insists She Introduced Him To CEO Of Sex Tape Distributor
- Caitlyn Jenner Insists Kim Kardashian 'Calculated' Fame 'From the Beginning' in Explosive 'House of Kardashian' Trailer: Watch
"I never, ever once had that conversation, nor did I want to have that conversation," the former Olympic gold medalist concluded.
Last year, Ray J spoke out for the first time about his side of the scandalous situation — which he shockingly blames entirely on both Kim and her mother, Kris.
"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," he confessed at the time.
"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a s-- tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing," the R&B singer detailed.
The tape was leaked when Keeping Up With the Kardashians was in the process of filming its first season of the reality show, and while the controversy boosted the famous family's ratings, Ray J was left in an extremely dark place.
"I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft," Ray J candidly expressed during his tell-all interview.
"As a Black man living and working in America, it's hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it's 1,000 percent the other way. How do you live like that?" he concluded in part regarding his stance on the situation.