Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson In Birthday Tribute, Shares New Photos Of Their Baby Boy: 'You're The Best Father'
Despite all of the hardships Tristan Thompson has put ex Khloé Kardashian through, the mom-of-two didn't hesitate to sing his praises when he turned 32 on Monday, March 13.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the reality star gushed on Instagram, where she showed new photos of the athlete with three of his four kids. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles."
"My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free," the Good American founder continued. "Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."
The snaps depicted the basketball player with their daughter True, 4, and also appeared to debut the face of their 8-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.
Kardashian's niece Dream Kardashian, 5, was also in the snaps, as was Thompson's son with ex Jordan Craig, 6-year-old Prince — though his 1-year-old son Theo — the child he fathered as a result of his affair with Maralee Nichols — didn't seem to be in the pics, though some images had emojis placed over an infant's face.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan favorite, 38, and Thompson split in 2021 amid an on-off relationship, but they recently sparked reconciliation rumors since she's been by his side nonstop as he deals with the sudden January death of his mother, Angela.
"Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," a source said to one outlet. "She has acted as an amazing support system."
The abrupt tragedy was also a wakeup-call for Thompson, as the insider said, "Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now."
When it comes to the co-parents' relationship, no one has confirmed the reconciliation rumors, but the aforementioned insider said they're "happy" with their little family.