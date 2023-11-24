Khloé Kardashian Wears True, Tatum and Dream Necklace After Calling Herself the 7-Year-Old's 'Third Parent'

After her comments aired, Khloé received backlash for referring to herself as a Dream’s parent.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context and twisted to be something that it’s not,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the haters. “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs, and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe, and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”