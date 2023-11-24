OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Wears True, Tatum and Dream Necklace After Calling Herself the 7-Year-Old's 'Third Parent'

khloe k
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian rocked a new accessory on the Thursday, November 23, episode of The Kardashians.

On the show, the Good American co-founder wore a sparking silver necklace that featured the names of her kids, True and Tatum, as well as the moniker of her niece Dream.

Article continues below advertisement
khlo
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

The 7-year-old is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White. The 39-year-old and Dream are so close that Khloé has even called herself the youngster's “third parent.”

On an episode of The Kardashians from July, Scott Disick and Khloé discussed her relationship with her brother’s only child.

Article continues below advertisement

"You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Scott insisted. "You're, like, more than an aunt."

Khloé joked that she is somewhat of a "third wheel" to Rob and Angela, to which the father-of-three said, "You're, like, the wheel that makes the car move."

khloe k
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

In her confessional, Khloé confirmed Dream feels like "one of [her] babies."

"I absolutely love being a mom to people," she noted. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

khloe k
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are cousins and close friends.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

After her comments aired, Khloé received backlash for referring to herself as a Dream’s parent.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context and twisted to be something that it’s not,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the haters. “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs, and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe, and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

khloe dream
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Dream Kardashian recently turned 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Dream’s mother even confirmed there is no bad blood between herself and Khloé during an interview with TMZ.

“Everything is good on both ends,” Angela said referencing the comment. “We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. … As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward," she added.

Despite Angela’s claims that all is well with her and the Kardashian clan, in 2017, the Rob & Chyna star filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the family. However, in 2022, the brood officially won the case.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.