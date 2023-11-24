Khloé Kardashian Wears True, Tatum and Dream Necklace After Calling Herself the 7-Year-Old's 'Third Parent'
Khloé Kardashian rocked a new accessory on the Thursday, November 23, episode of The Kardashians.
On the show, the Good American co-founder wore a sparking silver necklace that featured the names of her kids, True and Tatum, as well as the moniker of her niece Dream.
The 7-year-old is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White. The 39-year-old and Dream are so close that Khloé has even called herself the youngster's “third parent.”
On an episode of The Kardashians from July, Scott Disick and Khloé discussed her relationship with her brother’s only child.
"You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Scott insisted. "You're, like, more than an aunt."
Khloé joked that she is somewhat of a "third wheel" to Rob and Angela, to which the father-of-three said, "You're, like, the wheel that makes the car move."
In her confessional, Khloé confirmed Dream feels like "one of [her] babies."
"I absolutely love being a mom to people," she noted. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
- Khloé Kardashian Praised for Always Including Brother Rob's Daughter Dream in Family Outings: 'Such a Good Auntie'
- Khloé & Rob Kardashian's Daughters Make For A Magical Pair In Matching Fairy Costumes: Pics!
- Blac Chyna Insists She and Ex Rob Kardashian Are on Good Terms, Reveals Their Daughter Dream Is 'Really Smart'
After her comments aired, Khloé received backlash for referring to herself as a Dream’s parent.
“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context and twisted to be something that it’s not,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the haters. “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs, and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe, and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”
Dream’s mother even confirmed there is no bad blood between herself and Khloé during an interview with TMZ.
“Everything is good on both ends,” Angela said referencing the comment. “We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. … As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward," she added.
Despite Angela’s claims that all is well with her and the Kardashian clan, in 2017, the Rob & Chyna star filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the family. However, in 2022, the brood officially won the case.