The Real Reason Khloé Kardashian Was Left Fuming by Her Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Torching Her Treasured Diaries 

Khloé Kardashian was left devastated by the destruction of her personal diaries by her former husband Lamar Odom as it derailed plans she had been quietly forming to turn her life story into a film, OK! can reveal. Speaking on her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast, Kardashian, 41, said the moment Odom, 46, burned her journals in front of her was "traumatic," leaving her screaming and sobbing on the floor.

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian was devastated after Lamar Odom burned her personal diaries.

What she did not say publicly at the time, according to sources close to her, is she was dreaming the diaries could form the backbone of a deeply personal screen project documenting her marriage, its collapse and her survival. "I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face," Kardashian said. "I could remember me on my knees, screaming."

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian reportedly want her diaries made into a film.

Kardashian married Odom in 2009 after a whirlwind romance, when he was a star with the Los Angeles Lakers. The marriage unraveled amid Odom's drug addiction, which he has since spoken about publicly. Kardashian filed for divorce from the troubled athlete in 2013, paused proceedings after his near-fatal overdose in 2015, and finalized the split in 2016. The journals, she said, were central to how she processed those years. "Everything was in these journals," Kardashian said. "It was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me." Writing, she explained, had been "incredibly therapeutic" – a private record of her thoughts, fears and hopes during the most turbulent period of her life. Sources say the journals were also something more. One insider said the journals were never meant to remain private forever.

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian married Lamar Odom in 2009.

They added: "Khloé had spoken about turning them into the foundation of a deeply personal film, something far removed from reality television or branding. The idea was to use her own words, written in real time, to tell a much grittier and more truthful version of her life than anything she had ever shown publicly." According to Kardashian, Odom destroyed the diaries during a period of addiction-fueled paranoia. "He was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like, taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she said. Another insider added the act felt like sabotage on multiple levels. "This was not just the destruction of personal items," they said. "The diaries captured Khloé's unfiltered inner life and the beginnings of a creative vision she wanted to own. Watching them be burned meant losing an archive of her own experiences, along with the chance to translate that history into a story told entirely on her own terms. The impact was lasting."

Source: MEGA The pair split in 2013.