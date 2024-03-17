Khloé Kardashian Reveals She and Sister Kourtney Were 'Banned' From Giving Speeches After Kim's Wedding
Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian won’t be making any speeches if Kim Kardashian gets married a fourth time.
On Friday, March 15, the Good American co-founder shared a hilarious story about her and the eldest Kardashian sister while at the Skims founder’s wedding.
It all started when the mother-of-four — who recently welcomed her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker — posted a snap to Instagram of herself making a toast along with a message about how she "gave up speeches" after she and Khloé drunkenly embarrassed themselves at Kim’s big day.
Khloé then took to her own Instagram to clarify the tale.
“This is a true story although she used the word ‘gave up’ we were been BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding,” she explained. “It was not pretty for either one of us but I’m sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who’s with me.”
It was unclear which of Kim’s weddings was where the incident took place, as the brunette beauty tied the knot with ex Damon Thomas in 2000, then with ex Kris Humphries in 2011 and lastly with ex Kanye West in 2014.
Kourtney reaffirmed Khloé’s version of the story, as she reposted the upload, writing, “Oops we were BANNED!”
As OK! previously reported, the silly narrative came just days after Khloé shared a gushing post about ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson for his 33rd birthday.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13," the mom-of-two, 39, wrote on Wednesday, March 13, alongside a snap of the NBA player, their daughter, True, 5, and son, Tatum, who turns 2 in July.
"Your mommy is proud of you," she penned on another post of Tristan with his younger brother Amari Thompson, 17.
Khloé’s heartfelt uploads came despite Tristan’s many infidelities over the years.
The duo were on-again off-again from 2016 to 2022, though their most recent split appears to be for good, as Tristan cheated on Khloé with a woman named Maralee Nichols, and the tryst resulted in him fathering a son, Theo, 2.
Though they have had a tumultuous relationship, Khloé she vows to be amicable for the sake of co-parenting their children.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she dished in a recent interview. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"That's now how I feel every day," she continued. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."