Khloé Kardashian Admits 'Growing Up' Is 'Crazy' as She Thanks Malika and Khadijah Haqq for Being Her 'Safe Space' Since Their Teenage Years
No one writes a better birthday post than Khloé Kardashian!
The reality star recently reflected on getting older and the friendships that fizzle in and out of life while wishing her OG besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq a happy 41st birthday on Sunday, March 10.
"Growing up is really a crazy thing… when you're younger, all you want to do is party, be out, be seen, be in the mix. You have tons of friends but none of them really know the real you. Then, you get a little older and with every year that passes, you crave more and more simplicity. More peace," the 39-year-old expressed.
Khloé continued: "You crave friends that you can count on one hand. You crave doing the 'nothingness' with someone. The things that make you feel safe."
"To the twins, You are my safe space," the Good American co-founder confessed. "You are the ones I want to do everything and nothing with. You are the ones I’ve always been able to count on. Blessed to have had my safe space since we were young teenagers."
"Since the moment I met you girls we just clicked. We just get one another. We became triplets and we never looked back," she sweetly stated.
The mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, True, 5, and son, Tatum, 1 with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson — proceeded to thank the twins for "trusting" her "with all that you do" and "for holding my hand while we go through life."
"It’s a privilege and an honor to have a friendship as long as we have had and I cherish the years we have spent together," the socialite admitting, joking about the "secrets that will die with US."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know the magic that exists within your souls and I can’t wait to see you both sparkle brighter and brighter with every year. This is just the beginning!!" she predicted.
"Thank you for never judging me when I made mistakes, for laughing until we cried, for crying until we laugh, for the sleepless nights of fun and for always being there," Khloé expressed, concluding: "You both will always be my person, my ride or die, through thick and thin, until the end….. and we ain’t ending!!"
In response to the heartwarming birthday tribute, Khadijah commented, "We ain’t ending!!!! D--- I’m crying, thank you my baby. Love you Always, the best bestie! 😉," while Malika wrote, "Wellll you bodied that KK. I love you for LIFE!"