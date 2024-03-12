Khloé Kardashian Admits 'Growing Up' Is 'Crazy' as She Thanks Malika and Khadijah Haqq for Being Her 'Safe Space' Since Their Teenage Years

"Growing up is really a crazy thing… when you're younger, all you want to do is party, be out, be seen, be in the mix. You have tons of friends but none of them really know the real you. Then, you get a little older and with every year that passes, you crave more and more simplicity. More peace," the 39-year-old expressed.

Khloé continued: "You crave friends that you can count on one hand. You crave doing the 'nothingness' with someone. The things that make you feel safe."