'Give Me a Break': Khloé Kardashian Ridiculed for Saying Parenting 2 Kids Is 'Exhausting' Without a Live-in Nanny

The Good American designer, 39, admitted it can be "exhausting" to care for daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, when baby daddy Tristan Thompson is out of town — a notion that didn't sit well with other parents.

"Just shut up already! You have maids, chefs, daytime help! Talk to real women who do it all...on their own! Yuck!" one person tweeted, while another said of raising kids, "the rest of us that are doing it not in a $20 million mansion."