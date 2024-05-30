'Give Me a Break': Khloé Kardashian Ridiculed for Saying Parenting 2 Kids Is 'Exhausting' Without a Live-in Nanny
People are rolling their eyes at Khloé Kardashian's latest comments about parenting.
On the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star was sharing details of her daily schedule with older sister Kourtney Kardashian, noting that she doesn't currently have a nanny that lives with her and her two kids.
The Good American designer, 39, admitted it can be "exhausting" to care for daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, when baby daddy Tristan Thompson is out of town — a notion that didn't sit well with other parents.
"Just shut up already! You have maids, chefs, daytime help! Talk to real women who do it all...on their own! Yuck!" one person tweeted, while another said of raising kids, "the rest of us that are doing it not in a $20 million mansion."
"But [she] has a chef, a maid, an assistant, and a nanny during the day. Give me a break," a third wrote.
The topic of parenting came about on the new episode as Khloé, 39, explained she didn't join sister Kim, 43, in Paris because she wanted to be home with her little ones.
"I'm fine. It's just, [Tristan] is a big help when he's here. And, you know, I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes," she shared.
"So no one then lives in right now?" Kourtney, 44, asked.
"No. And I'm just so hands-on," the mom-of-two noted. "It's cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything. I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it but I'm so particular."
In a confessional scene, the former Revenge Body host explained of parenting, "It's the weirdest thing. Because you're exhausted and you're like, 'I'm gonna die' and then literally when they're asleep by 10, I'm like, 'I miss them.' Like get it together Khloé, snap out of it."
Khloé and the athlete, 33, live separately, but the former explained in a past interview that she allows her ex to stop by and see the kids at his leisure.
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she shared. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"