Khloé Kardashian's Hair Transformation: Reality Star Debuts New Strawberry Red Hair Color — Photos

khloe kardashian hair
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram
By:

May 22 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has gone red!

On Tuesday, May 21, The Kardashians star debuted an auburn hair color in a series of snaps on social media.

khloe kardashian hair
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a mother-of-two.

“Strawberry Shortcake Vibes 🍓🍓 Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red 🍓,” the beauty gushed of her hair stylist, who used Redken to accomplish the reality star's stunning new look.

In the images, the mother-of-two — who shares True and Tatum Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson — smiled wide as she posed in a form-fitting brown dress.

As OK! previously reported, Khloé was last spotted at a big public event with blonde locks on May 13, as the Good American co-founder brought her kids to watch their dad play basketball in Cleveland, OH.

Although the two have had a complicated relationship over the years, Khloé manages to peacefully co-parent with the athlete who infamously cheated on her.

khloe kardashian hair
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian previously had blonde hair.

During the special outing, the youngsters got to see the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward on the court as the team went up against the Boston Celtics in a playoffs game.

In addition to True and Tatum, Khloé's nephew Saint West, 8, also tagged along.

The family time came after the 39-year-old appeared on an episode of women's health advocacy podcast "SHE MD," where she discussed her relationship with her former flame.

"My ex Tristan is an incredible father, and I don't want this to be a bashing thing...He did make mistakes, but Dr. A knows, he's the nicest guy. And we get along so well now,” Khloé told co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and board-certified OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

khloe kardashian hair
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian was previously dating Tristan Thompson.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
While Khloé admitted they weren’t "meant to be together," she's certain "he was meant to be the father of these kids."

"We do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well," she recalled of her mom, Kris Jenner, and late dad, Robert Kardashian.

She noted how she’s "very grateful" Tristan "wants to be in" their children's lives and is "active every single day even though he doesn't live here full-time because he works out-of-state."

"So I'm very lucky for that, and I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is," she continued. "And I do think that I obviously needed to learn a lesson somewhere, and that's why that happened for me for some reason."

khloe kardashian hair
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a co-founder Good American.

"I was meant to have both of these little angels in my life," the third Kardashian sister shared.

Despite all the good things Tristan bring to the table for her kids, she confessed the cheating scandal deterred her from dating.

"With my experience with the Tatum part of just how all of that happened, I needed a lot of time to heal and to do my own internal work and I'm not lonely. I'm not any of those things. I am so happy, but I finally just recently have felt that there's a turn in my personality," she shared.

